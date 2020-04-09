Sam Smith & Demi Lovato Tease Their Collaboration On Social Media

Sam Smith and Demi Lovato’s collaboration is one of the worst-kept secrets in music. A duet was first alluded to when the British crooner included a mannequin tagged “Demi Lovato” (subtle!) in his pop-up store. Demi also features on the songwriting credits of Sam’s subsequently-postponed To Die For album. At this point, we even have a very likely title thanks to Scooter Braun (the “I Love Me” hitmaker’s manager), who retweeted a fan account indentifying the song as “I’m Ready.” It was supposed to drop on March 31, but then the world fell apart.

“I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel like the title of my album and imminent release doesn’t feel right, so I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions,” Sam revealed on March 30. While the new title and official release date are still unknown, it looks like the Grammy-winner’s duet with Demi is moving ahead. They shared a cute studio pic on their Instagram this afternoon (April 9) with the caption: “Everything.” Check it out below.

