Au/Ra Returns With Quirky Electro-Pop Anthem “Ideas”

Au/Ra had an extremely productive 2019, churning out a steady stream of very good single (“Stay Happy” and “Dance In The Dark” were my favorites) as well as second collaboration with Alan Walker called “Ghost” from the star-studded Death Stranding: Timefall soundtrack. The 17-year-old now returns with her first single of 2020. And she picks up where she left off with “Ideas” — namely with a razor-sharp, electro-pop banger that gets stuck in your head from the very first listen.

“Bite your tongue, don’t you know how wild these thoughts will run,” Jamie Lou Stenzel (her real name) sings over abrasive synths. “Careful now, I hang on every word that leaves your mouth.” That takes us to the soaring chorus. “Don’t put ideas in my head (no), don’t put ideas in my head (no),” she demands. “Because the deeper they get, the more I like it.” All in all, it’s another epic addition to an increasingly impressive discography. Listen to Au/Ra’s latest bop below.

