The Black Eyed Peas Sample Madonna On New Single “Mamacita”

The Black Eyed Peas revival is set to continue in 2020. The iconic hip-hop collective landed their biggest hit in a decade last year when “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)” featuring J. Balvin caught fire on Spotify and eventually climbed all the way to number 26 on the Billboard Hot 100. The enduring hitmakers might have an even bigger hit on their hands with “Mamacita.” Like “Ritmo,” it features a Latin music superstar — in this case Ozuna — and samples an iconic hit. Namely, Madonna’s “La Isla Bonita.”

“Ella no le baja, nunca tumba,” Ozuna gets the party started. “Siempre anda lista pa’ la rumba.” That’s when the song’s second featured artist J Rey Soul steps up for a verse. “Alright, okay, Imma love you all kinda ways,” she spits over will.i.am’s distorted beats. “But you got me caliente, when you call me mamacita.” Where does the Madonna sample come in? Well, on the chorus of course. “Mamacita, mamacita,” the collaborators sing over that instantly recognizable melody. “Qué bonita, mamacita.” Listen below.

