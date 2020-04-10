Selena Gomez Turns The Tables In Mischievous “Boyfriend” Video

Selena Gomez rolled out the deluxe edition of Rare yesterday (April 9) and hinted at “Boyfriend” being the next official single. Produced by The Roommates, the fed-up and fiery banger shot straight into the top five on iTunes and racked up millions of streams overnight. The song will get another boost with the arrival of a deliciously dark video. In it, the pop star comes up with an ingenious approach to the dating game. Through the help of a magical potion (very Death Becomes Her), she helps men show their true colors.

And, unfortunately, there isn’t a prince in sight. Instead, Selena collects frogs and kindly returns them to their natural habitat. It’s mischievous, pointed and extremely well-done. Matty Peacock’s direction is spot-on and our heroine serves look after look while hunting potential partners/victims. There are even some trippy special effects. It will be interesting to see if “Boyfriend” can follow “Lose You To Love Me” up the charts, the track, which was co-written with Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, is certainly catchy enough. Watch the visual below.

Do you love the video? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!