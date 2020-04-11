Lana Del Rey Reveals Cover Of Audiobook ‘Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass’

Lana Del Rey revealed the cover of her long-awaited “audiobook of poems” on social media. Violet Bent Backward Over The Grass has been a work in progress for a while now and, at one point, was being bound for a hardcover release. It’s unclear if that is still happening or if the Grammy-robbed singer (Sorry, but Norman Fucking Rockwell deserved) has opted for a digital release instead, but I’m starting to think it might be the latter given the fact that the publishing world has ground to a halt due to COVID-19.

The 34-year-old also revealed that her poems would be scored by Jack Antonoff, which makes me think this might, in fact, be the “freestyle poetry” album Lana was originally going to release on January 4. That project was unique in that it was going to cost $1 and raise funds for Native American charities whether it be for “preserving their rights or trying to help keep their land intact.” Why the low price-point? “I just love the idea that thoughts are meant to be shared and that they were priceless in some way,” she explained.

See Lana’s latest update below.

