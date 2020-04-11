“Nobody But You” Becomes Gwen Stefani’s Biggest Hit In 14 Years

There’s nothing quite like a happy ending! Since crossing paths on The Voice and becoming music’s cutest couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have recorded a handful of duets. (Justice for festive bop “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”). They finally struck chart gold with “Nobody But You,” a loved-up ballad that will be played at weddings for decades to come. The song has been steadily climbing the charts since late 2019, reaching a new peak of 32 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. Believe it or not, that makes it Gwen’s biggest hit since 2006’s “The Sweet Escape.”

And the song hasn’t finished its ascent just yet. “Nobody But You” is top 10 on iTunes and just became one of the top 30 most-played songs on US radio across all formats. If the duet continues to find new fans, don’t be too surprised if it cracks the top 20 in the weeks ahead. What’s the appeal? Well, this is about as unashamedly romantic as popular music gets. “I don’t wanna live without you, I don’t wanna even breathe,” Blake and Gwen croon on the chorus. “I don’t wanna go down any other road now, I don’t wanna love nobody but you.” Aww. Watch the cute video below.

