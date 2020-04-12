Becky G Announces New Single “They Ain’t Ready”

After releasing one of the best albums of 2019 (the bop-filled Mala Santa), Becky G has taken a well-earned break. Admittedly, the prolific diva popped up on a couple of collaborations, but she is now ready to relaunch in earnest. The 23-year-old revealed the cover of a new single called “They Ain’t Ready” on social media earlier today. “I’ve been thinking about releasing this song for a while now and hadn’t decided on a date yet,” Becky captioned the image. “My team and I decided last week that right now just felt right.”

The Latin superstar was quick to add a caveat. “However, I must say this release is slightly bittersweet,” she wrote. “At the time, this song was meant to inspire others to fight for love and come together despite their differences. Today, it not only stands for that, but also hope.” As such, Becky is using the release to help raise money for LA Students Most In Need via new merchandise and a donate button on the YouTube video. “They Ain’t Ready” drops on April 13. See the hitmaker’s inspiring message below.

