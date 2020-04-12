Becky G Announces New Single “They Ain’t Ready”
After releasing one of the best albums of 2019 (the bop-filled Mala Santa), Becky G has taken a well-earned break. Admittedly, the prolific diva popped up on a couple of collaborations, but she is now ready to relaunch in earnest. The 23-year-old revealed the cover of a new single called “They Ain’t Ready” on social media earlier today. “I’ve been thinking about releasing this song for a while now and hadn’t decided on a date yet,” Becky captioned the image. “My team and I decided last week that right now just felt right.”
The Latin superstar was quick to add a caveat. “However, I must say this release is slightly bittersweet,” she wrote. “At the time, this song was meant to inspire others to fight for love and come together despite their differences. Today, it not only stands for that, but also hope.” As such, Becky is using the release to help raise money for LA Students Most In Need via new merchandise and a donate button on the YouTube video. “They Ain’t Ready” drops on April 13. See the hitmaker’s inspiring message below.
View this post on Instagram
I’ve been thinking about releasing this song for awhile now and hadn’t decided on a date yet. My team and I decided last week that right now just felt right. However, I must say this release is slightly bittersweet. At the time, this song was meant to inspire others to fight for love and come together despite their differences. Today, it not only stands for that, but also hope. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ My brother @iamfrankieg has been helping me design some super dope, super special merch just for this release. All proceeds from the merch will benefit LA Students Most In Need, a fund within the California Community Foundation @calfund. I will also have a Donate button on YouTube for the music video for anyone who would like to donate. No amount is too small. 🙌🏽 If you would like to learn more about LA Students Most In Need, please check out the info below. There are so many ways that we can help— not only to keep children safe, but to help them to be able to keep up with their studies and keep learning. We’re all in this together. ❤️ #TheyAintReady coming 4/13. Pre-save now at smarturl.it/xTheyAintReady LA Students Most in Need supports the students across the Los Angeles Unified communities who no longer have the benefit of attending school every day. Funds will be used to provide meals and urgently needed supplies for students and their families, and address the digital divide by providing technology to students so they may access online tools and resources to continue their learning during the school closures.
Are you excited for Becky’s new single? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!