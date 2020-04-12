Mariah Carey Blesses Us With A Live Rendition Of “Hero”

Mariah Carey has honored doctors, nurses, grocery staff and other essential workers with a stunning live rendition of “Hero” live from her home. “Hey everyone, I’m just doing my best to try to celebrate with you this Easter, this holy week,” the living legend introduced the performance. “Quite the unique time in history, a time that doesn’t allow us to be together in person and to be festive and worship with one another. But I’m grateful that so many of us are staying home, staying safe and in doing so, keeping each other safe.”

“We are united in this effort and in this moment,” Mimi continued. “I want to take this time to acknowledge and honor the sacrifices of those who work every day, taking care of their communities in this time of need and uncertainty. The heroes who are making our daily lives possible, let’s continue to support them and each other.” Mariah’s vocal was absolutely beyond repute and she even found an electric fan to tussle her iconic locks as she sang. If you need a shot of pure joy and heartfelt emotion, watch the 19-time chart-topper in action below.

