Sam Smith & Demi Lovato Reveal The Cover Of New Single “I’m Ready”

After weeks of speculation, Sam Smith and Demi Lovato have officially confirmed that their collaboration is indeed called “I’m Ready.” The duet arrives on April 17 and boasts a glossy video, which was directed by Jora Frantzis and choreographed by Sean Bankhead. The glamorous cover depicts the pair on the podium of a sporting event, so don’t be too surprised if the clip has a sporting theme (ice skating, gymnastics or ballroom dancing are the most likely candidates). “Incredibly happy to release this song with my gorgeous and talented friend,” Sam captioned the artwork.

The duet was first alluded to when the UK crooner included a mannequin tagged “Demi Lovato” in his LA pop-up store. It was all but confirmed when the “I Love Me” vocalist appeared in the the songwriting credits for Sam’s subsequently-postponed To Die For album. “I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel like the title of my album and imminent release doesn’t feel right, so I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions,” they revealed on March 30.

See Sam’s announcement below.

Are you excited for the collaboration? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!