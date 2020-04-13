Selena Gomez Talks “Lose You To Love Me” & Rare Beauty In ‘Interview’

Selena Gomez lands on the cover of Interview magazine and opens up about her charting-topping hit, “Lose You To Love Me,” among other things in a revealing chat with Amy Schumer. “I wrote it at the beginning of last year, and had just gotten out of treatment,” the pop star says of her first number one hit. “It was a moment when I came back and I was like, ‘I’m ready to go into the studio with people I trust and start working on songs.’ There was an air around it where people were very happy, because it was like I was going to finally be me.”

“But I didn’t necessarily see it that way at the time,” she continues. “When I wrote the song, I was basically saying that I needed to hit rock-bottom to understand that there was this huge veil over my face.” Another topic of conversation was Selena’s much-anticipated Rare Beauty line of cosmetics. “I wanted to start a conversation about how can you make yourself feel great,” the 27-year-old tells Amy. “It’s not necessarily about needing these things to make yourself feel beautiful.” Feeling empowered is the key here.

“People of my generation have all this pressure to look a certain way, and I wanted to make a line that took away a bit of that pressure,” Selena elaborates. “I use real people in the campaigns. I have 48 shades of foundation and concealer. It’s all very clean and easy. I wanted people to feel safe.” See pics from the hitmaker’s stunning photo shoot below and read the full Q&A here.

Did you love the interview? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!