Katy Perry Hints At Las Vegas Residency On Instagram

It’s hard to believe there was once a stigma about doing a Las Vegas residency. From Mariah Carey to Lady Gaga and Britney Spears, the who’s who of pop music has temporarily set up shop in Sin City. And it looks like Katy Perry could be joining them. Very, very soon. The hitmaker, who is currently expecting her first child, has been staying in touch with fans via live chats on Instagram. During an Easter update, Katy honed in on a question from a fan named Patrick. “Any chance you’re gonna consider a Vegas residency?” he asked.

Katy gave Patrick a special shoutout and a huge wink. Which basically translates as yes. Given that the “Never Worn White” singer is planning to juggle motherhood with an album rollout (KP5 is due this summer), this makes perfect sense. In that, she can stay in the one place and still promote her new music. “Not only will I be giving birth literally but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for,” the 35-year-old told fans in early march. “So let’s just call it a double whammy. It’s a two-for.” See the superstar’s cheeky semi-announcement below.

Katy Perry just confirmed that she is going to have a Vegas Residency 👀 @katyperry pic.twitter.com/EVK05jiLjx — sarah ♡☼ (@xkatycatsarah) April 13, 2020

