“Toosie Slide” Becomes Drake’s 7th Number One Hit

Drake has done it again! The Canadian rapper lands his 7th number one hit with “Toosie Slide.” It also becomes the superstar’s third single to debut at number one — a record he now co-owns with Mariah Carey. As impressive as this achievement is, “Toosie Slide” would have been deemed a failure if didn’t top the charts. After all, it was engineered to go viral. From the involvement of the titular TikTok influencer to the custom-made dance routine, the whole endeavor is a master class in music marketing.

What are Drake’s other number one hits? He nabbed his first in 2015 with “One Dance” and then added three more to the tally in 2018 (“God’s Plan,” “Nice For What” and “In My Feelings”). The 33-year-old also earned two chart-toppers as a featured artist — and they are both thanks to Rihanna. “What’s My Name?” topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 2010, while “Work” repeated that feat in 2016. Watch the video for “Toosie Slide,” which finds Drizzy dancing around his Toronto mansion, below. It has already been watched more than 30 million times.

