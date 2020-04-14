Lauren Jauregui Is Releasing A New Single Called “50ft”

Lauren Jauregui already has one of 2020’s best singles to her credit (the irresistibly sexy “Lento”) and could make it a double by the end of the week. Earlier today, the 23-year-old fired up her social media accounts to let fans know that new music is coming. “50ft” is the title and April 17 is the release date. “I’m so very excited for the release of this song,” the Fifth Harmony queen captioned the cute cover. “I wrote it from a space of reflection on how I interact with the world energetically.” She then opened up about the artwork.

“[It] truly encapsulates the feeling of distance spoken about in the song while asserting the closeness of my relationship to my loved ones (pictured with me are my mom and sister) who hold me the fuck down always and forever in the midst of it all,” Lauren elaborates. “Another little piece of my heart is out Friday and I hope it resonates with you.” With an increasingly impressive solo discography, it’s only a matter of time before the vocalist blesses us with an EP or album. See her announcement below.

