Another Gem: girl in red Returns With “midnight love”

Norway’s girl in red has already delivered one of 2020’s best songs (“kate’s not here” from The Turning soundtrack), but “midnight love” might be even better. Essentially a lament on being someone’s consolation prize, the emotional track is sure to hit a nerve with a lot of people. “I know I don’t want to be the one that you run to, when you got nowhere else to go,” the 21-year-old sings. “When you need some love, I know I’m the last one you try to call.” That takes us to the chorus: “I can’t be your midnight love, when your silver is my gold.” Ouch.

It turns out that “midnight love” is the result of some intense self reflection. “Even though I’m singing from my perspective, as the victim, in real life it was actually me who was the bad guy,” girl in red reveals. “A close friend was treated the same way I had treated someone else. Like, this dude would text her at night to see if they could meet up, and it kind of gave her false hope that they could be something more, so she always would say yes… seeing that so up close gave me some perspective and I realized that my situation was very similar.”

“So this song is pretty much me reflecting on how small I’ve made someone else feel,” she continues. “Even though I never meant be a dick, I was.” The story has a happy ending, however. “We met up recently after she heard the song and I apologized. I think she forgave me.” Listen to “midnight love” below.

