JoJo’s “Man” Gets A Club Overhaul From Hoodboi

JoJo’s fiery “Man” is one of the first great R&B/pop songs of 2020. The fact that it isn’t getting hourly spins across multiple radio formats is a crime against good taste, but this year has proved again and again that we can’t have nice things. Happily, the track is still being worked. This week, Warner Music rolled out a club remix courtesy of LA’s Hoodboi and it’s an essential addition to any workout playlist. While the BPMs have been ramped up, the overhaul is remarkably true to the original.

“You know me, I just don’t stop,” JoJo begins the track, now over pulsating beats. “I’ve been down, but I’m back up.” She then lays down the ground rules moving forward. “I’m gonna need a fuckin’ man, someone who want me like a fan,” the 29-year-old belts on the chorus. “I need somebody who can love me like I love me, love me like I can.” Who knows? JoJo might just add Club Queen to her resume before the end of the year. The beloved vocalist’s fourth album, Good To Know, drops on May 1. Listen to “Man (Hoodboi Remix)” below.

