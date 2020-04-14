A Gallery Of Vintage Sam Smith Pics From 2013 To 2014

After taking a little breather to rethink their third album in the light of a global pandemic (To Die For will be retitled and rescheduled for later in the year), Sam Smith is now gearing up for the release of “I’m Ready.” The Brit’s long-awaited duet with Demi Lovato will arrive on Friday and usher in a whole new era for the powerhouse vocalist. While we wait for that pop moment to arrive, now is as good a time as any to look back on the 27-year-old’s glittering career — namely the breakthrough period of 2013 to 2014.

In that two-year period, Sam went from a rising star courtesy of features on Disclosure’s “Latch” and Naughty Boy’s “La La La” to a global superstar thanks to the mind-boggling success of In The Lonely Hour, which sold 12 million copies worldwide and won four Grammy awards. The hitmaker’s style also went a major transformation during that period and we pay homage to some of their most memorable looks in the above gallery. There are stylish suits, cute shorts and that ever-present grin.

