’90s Flashback: Monifah’s Raunchy Top 10 Hit “Touch It”

In this franchise, we look back on our favorite bops — both hits and underrated gems — from the 1990s.

After writing about Adina Howard’s pioneering 1995 hit “Freak Like Me,” my messages were flooded with requests for a post on racy R&B queen Monifah. And I’m only too happy to oblige. Few songs released in the 20th century go as hard as the NYC diva’s “Touch It.” Produced by Jack Knight, the 1998 smash is an explicit bedroom anthem built around a wicked sample of White Horse’s “Laid Back.” From the blunt intro (“Monifah, would you turn me out?”) to the final beat, “Touch It” grabs you by the neck and never lets go.

“Could you just put that thing on me? So I could just freak on you, and you could just freak on me,” the sex-positive songstress demands. “And I will give it to you all night long, Imma show your body what your lips are doing wrong.” After making her intentions crystal clear, Monifah fires off a call to action on the chorus. “Do you really wanna touch it? Do you really wanna mess with me tonight?” she purrs. “And if you know how I like it, would you call my name and give it to me right?” Amazingly, the song was a huge radio hit.

Not only that, but the video, which finds our heroine putting on a sizzling show for troops, was a sensation on MTV. That exposure propelled “Touch It” all the way to number nine on the Billboard Hot 100. Unfortunately, the song pigeonholed Monifah somewhat and it would end up being the rising star’s last chart hit. Be that as it may, “Touch It” is a part of a pop culture history. The track can be found on any reputable ’90s compilation album and is a staple in strip clubs to this very day.

Of course, it should also be noted that Monifah’s discography isn’t defined by one hit. Her debut LP, Moods…Moments, is probably best remembered for 1996’s gold-selling “You,” while Mo’hogany (the album that housed “Touch It”) also gave us “Bad Girl” and “Suga Suga.” These days, the 48-year-old is happily married to a woman and can be seen on reality TV shows like R&B Divas: Atlanta. Revisit the racy, NSFW majesty of “Touch It” below. They sure don’t make bops like this anymore!

