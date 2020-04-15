Norah Jones Rolls Out Poetic New Single “How I Weep”

Norah Jones has released “How I Weep” as the second single from her upcoming 8th LP, Pick Me Up Off The Floor (due June 12). The track began life as a poem and that comes across in both its structure and expressive lyrics. “How I weep for the loss and it creeps down my chin,” the 41-year-old sings over a delicate string arrangement. “For the heart and the hair and the skin and the air.” Norah’s meditation on grief continues as the song progresses. “And I march and I dance and I sing and I laugh,” she croons. “But inside… I weep for a loss that’s so deep.”

“My friend got me into poetry this year,” the 9-time Grammy winner reveals in the press release. “That plus reading Dr. Seuss and Shel Silverstein to my kids every night got me into a word maze and I wrote this poem. I liked it but doubted I would ever release a book of poems and started thinking how to turn it into a song. I edited it down quite a bit and sat with it and a very different kind of song emerged.” Listen to the second, very good cut from Norah’s Pick Me Up Off The Floor below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!