Step Back In Time! Kylie Minogue Served Looks In The ’80s

Given that 2020 is a literal hellscape, I’ve been spending a lot of time reflecting on simpler times. Like when you could walk outside without a mask and pop stars knew how to serve a look, unfiltered by the sterile gaze of a stylist. Kylie Minogue is my go-to for a boost of serotonin and her PWL discography has been a lifeline during these dark days. Not only did the Aussie pop queen bless us with timeless bops in the ’80s (“I Should Be So Lucky,” “It’s No Secret,” “Hand On My Heart” and many, many more), she also gave us FASHION.

As with every other diva of the era, Kylie rocked a giant, frizzy perm and massive shoulder pads. She also wholeheartedly embraced denim of all shades (high-waisted jeans, of course) and went through a phase of wearing floppy hats. Sit back, fire up the fabulous 51-year-old’s first two albums, Kylie and Enjoy Yourself, and click through my gallery of promo pics, red-carpet moments and paparazzi candids (above). If that doesn’t put a smile on your face, you might need to consult a doctor.

What was your favorite look? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!