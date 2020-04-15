Dolly Parton Releases Video For 18-Year-Old Song

With everything on pause right now, Dolly Parton has had a little bit of time to work on her to-do list. Which included making several albums available to stream again (including the seminal Little Sparrow) and releasing a video for an 18-year-old song. Yes, the Queen of Country finally got around to dropping the visual for “I’m Gone” — a feisty breakup song from 2002’s Halo & Horns. “Some chewing gum and candy, some magazines and snacks,” she sings on the self-penned track. “Some starting over money that I’ve been holding back.”

“All I want is my freedom, reclaim my maiden name,” Dolly continues. “I’m moving on because I’m gone.” In fact, the enduring hitmaker goes as far as suggesting her ex tell his friends that she joined the FBI’s witness protection program or was whisked off by a UFO. Inventive! As for the visual, well, the 74-year-old serves green-screen glamor by sprinting through dozens of fabulous outfits. She also plays the guitar and shows off her famous assets. In times of uncertainty, this feels like home. Watch Dolly in action below.

