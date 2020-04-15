Britney Spears Calls Justin Timberlake A “Genius” On Instagram

Britney Spears’ Instagram is the gift that keeps on giving. When she’s not posting multiple pics of the same outfit (which is her prerogative as Brit reminded haters) or exercising or posting inspirational quotes, the pop princess is reminiscing about old times. Like today (April 15), when the 38-year-old posted a video dancing to Justin Timberlake’s “Filthy.” (He better cut her a check for this belated Man Of The Woods promo!) “This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you’re supposed to do these days,” she captioned the video.

“As you can see I’m not really dancing folks, I’m just very bored,” Britney continued. This is where it gets really interesting. “PS I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT’S GOOD.” And there you have it. The rift between the Y2K lovebirds has been magically healed and the life feels a little less sad. Honestly, Britney’s mind is too powerful. Watch the heartwarming video below.

