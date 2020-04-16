Florence And The Machine Returns With “Light Of Love”

Maybe we can have some nice things in 2020 after all. Florence And The Machine joins this week’s New Music Friday lineup with a new single called “Light Of Love.” Well, new is a little inaccurate. The song was actually recorded for 2018’s High As Hope, but wasn’t included on the final tracklist. That doesn’t mean it’s sub-par. Rather, it just didn’t fit the album’s aesthetic. Not only does “Light Of Love” give us new music from one of alternative music’s greatest voices, it also raises money for COVID-19 relief.

“I thought I would release [the song] at midnight tonight, as a little token of my love,” Florence captioned a snippet of the song on Instagram. “And to raise awareness for the Intensive Care Society, which provides care and support for the incredible doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals on the front line of this crisis. I will be donating all of my income from this song to the Intensive Care Society. I love and miss you all so much. With you in spirit from South London lockdown.” See her announcement below.

