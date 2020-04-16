5 Seconds Of Summer veers into pop-adjacent territory on new LP, CALM. In fact, some tracks are full-blown POP moments. Like “Easier” and new single “Wildflower.” Produced by OZGO, the latter finds the Aussie band dabbling in upbeat electronica. “I hear you callin’ out my name, I love the sound — I love the taste,” Calum Hood sings on an early verse. “And I can see it in your face, you’ve got a side you can’t explain.” That takes us to the massive, sing-along chorus.

“You’re the only one who makes me, every time we,” he howls. “Tell you what I like, my wildflower.” 5SOS rolls out the visual today and it’s a psychedelic, DIY affair (ingenuity is king in the age of coronavirus). “‘Wildflower’ was the wildcard of the album,” Calum explains in the press release. “A song that has opened new avenues for this band to explore. Most importantly it just feels good to listen to and disconnect for a minute. We really feel this video reflects that too.” Watch the clip below.

