Future Hit: Surf Mesa & Emilee’s “ily” Is Going Viral

The latest song to — somewhat randomly — blow up on Spotify is Surf Mesa’s “ily (i love you baby).” As you can probably guess from the title, the 20-year-old producer’s breakthrough hit is a riff on Frankie Valli’s 1967 smash “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” It basically plays the chorus on a loop over a dreamy synth-scape that falls somewhere between Petit Biscuit and Kasbo. “I love you, baby, and if it’s quite all right,” featured vocalist Emilee coos. “I need you, baby, to warm these lonely nights.”

Throw in a drowsy drop or two, and you have the perfect soundtrack to any blissed-out moment. After being released in late 2019, “ily” immediately started doing numbers and soon caught the attention of Astralwerks. The song was rereleased in February and has continued to build momentum. Powell Aguirre’s (his real name) calming cover has been streamed more than 32 million times on Spotify and is now lodged in the streaming giant’s top 50 most played songs around the world. Which means that a radio and chart crossover is imminent.

Fall in love with Surf Mesa’s “ily (i love you baby) below.

