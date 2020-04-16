Kygo’s ‘Golden Hour’ Takes Shape With “Freedom”

At this rate, Kygo’s Golden Hour is shaping up to an eclectic affair. The Norwegian producer introduced the much-anticipated album with a party jam called “Like It Is” featuring Zara Larsson and Tyga, and then reunited with Sasha Sloan on an emotional anthem called “I’ll Wait.” The 28-year-old now links with Zak Abel for the euphoric “Freedom,” which would be the perfect summer song… if we weren’t all trapped indoors. “You give me something that I can hold on to, a little light when I’m down on my knees,” the UK vocalist belts.

“I was so lost in myself when I found you, but in that moment you made me believe.” That’s when Kygo kicks it up a gear and takes us to the soaring chorus. “You give me freedom, freedom, freedom,” Zak sings. “I’ve been looking for

freedom, freedom, it’s you.” The DJ’s third LP came together while in self-isolation. “I’ve been spending the last couple of weeks back home staying inside, and I know many of you are in the same situation,” he shared on Instagram. “The good thing about being home all day is that I have a lot of time to work on new music.”

Listen to a snippet of Kygo’s new single below. The full version drops tonight.

