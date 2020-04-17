Sam Smith & Demi Lovato Drop Campy “I’m Ready” Video

Earlier today (April 16), Sam Smith described their duet with Demi Lovato as “2020 ABBA” and not a single lie was told. “I’m Ready” arrived this afternoon and it’s a high-camp adventure that falls somewhere between “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)” and “The Winner Takes It All.” Produced by Savan Kotecha, Peter Svensson and ILYA, the joyous collaboration is essentially about realizing that you deserve love. “It’s a cold night in my bed in the heat of the summer,” Sam begins the song. “I’ve been waitin’ patiently for a beautiful lover.”

Unfortunately, Demi is also going through something of a dry spell. “It’s a hot night in my head in the chill of the winter,” she laments. “No, I’ve been lookin’ hard for a lover disguised as a sinner.” They then join forces for the sing-along, Eurovision-tastic chorus. “I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready,” the superstars belt. “For someone to love me.” The visual, which also dropped today, is suitably fabulous. Sam and Demi take part in the queer olympics, serving looks and choreography. Watch the feel-good visual below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!