Jack Gilinsky Launches Solo Career With “My Love”

Jack Gilinsky has already made the leap from social media sensation to pop star look easy with mega-successful duo Jack & Jack. He now branches out on his own with an attention-grabbing single called “My Love.” Produced by J.R. Rotem, the 23-year-old’s first solo effort is reminiscent of old school Justin Timberlake in that it walks the fine line between pop and R&B. It also has a certain swag about it. Instead of begging for his girl to come back, Jack fires off an ultimatum.

“Don’t let too many nights go by before you try to make this right,” he sings cheekily over slick beats. “Don’t make me find someone who knows how to do the things you do with my love.” That takes us to the instantly catchy chorus: “My love, my love, my love, tell me what you tryna do with my love.” Breakout rapper Don Tolliver then steps forward to add a little spice with a highly explicit verse. All in all, it’s an impressive start. Watch the flirty video, which Diane Martel directed via FaceTime, below.

