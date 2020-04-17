Evanescence Announces 5th LP ‘The Bitter Truth’

2020 has really been a mixed bag. On one hand, there’s the semi-apocalypse. On the other, we have been treated to new music from Fiona Apple and now Evanescence. The iconic rock band fired up their social media accounts this morning (April 17) to announce the title of their fifth LP. Amy Lee & Co. will introduce The Bitter Truth with a new single called “Wasted On You.” It drops next Friday, but there’s a way to hear it a little bit sooner. I’ll let the “Bring Me To Life” hitmakers explain.

“We promised you a new album in 2020 and we won’t let anything stop us,” Evanescence captioned their new album cover on social media. “We are proud to begin sharing our new album THE BITTER TRUTH with you, one piece at a time, starting with our first song ‘Wasted On You’ next FRIDAY! We will choose 50 people who PRE-SAVE to get the first listen of ‘Wasted On You’ on a Zoom call with Amy Lee next Thursday!” A special preview and a Zoom call with Amy? Let me pre-save and hope for the best. See their announcement below.

Are you excited for the band’s new album? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!