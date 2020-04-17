Rina Sawayama Drops Demented “XS” Video

Rina Sawayama’s much-anticipated debut LP, SAWAYAMA, is here and it heralds the arrival of pop’s new It Girl. Not willing to take my word on it? That’s fine, I’ve got proof. The Japanese/British singer also rolled out the video for viral hit “XS” today (April 17) and it’s the perfect introduction to her BOA-meets-Britney Spears sound and demented aesthetic. “I want it all, don’t have to choose,” she begins the banger. “And when the heart wants what it wants, what can I do?”

And what the heart wants is luxury goods. “Cartier set, Tesla XS,” the 29-year-old pouts. “Calabasas, I deserve it.” That leads us to the mammoth chorus. “Gimme just a little bit (more),” Rina coos, “little bit of (excess).” In the visual, the semi-newcomer — she has been on the grind since at least 2013 — plays a demented robot on the shopping network, that is when she isn’t shooting plasma out of her breasts in the basement. It’s a lot and not quite enough at the same time. Fall in love with Rina below.

