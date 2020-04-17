Cher Lloyd Announces Comeback Single “Lost”

It looks like Cher Lloyd’s long-awaited third album is back on track. The UK pop star, who is probably still best-known in America for 2012 hit “Want U Back,” first started teasing the album way back in 2018. She rolled a single called “None Of My Business” that year (it has subsequently been relegated to buzz track status) and then followed it up with “M.I.A.” in 2019. The 26-year-old is now kicking off her 2020 campaign with a new song called “Lost” (due April 24). Cher revealed the glamorous cover on social media earlier today.

Oh, and the Brit also uploaded a snippet of the video. “It’s none of your business first of all, wondering how I’m doing now,” she coos on the mid-tempo bop. “But if you’ve got to know, well, sure.” In the preview, Cher rocks sexy lingerie and lounges around in a very purple bedroom. All in all, it’s a promising sneak peek. Hopefully, the “Sirens” singer will also give us an update on the status of CL3 when the single arrives next week. In the meantime, check out the cover and video teaser below.

