Diana Ross Announces ‘Supertonic’ Remix Album

2020 is full of surprises. From the glorious return of Fiona Apple to Gwen Stefani unexpectedly landing one of the year’s biggest country hits, we are living in wild times. The latest unforeseen (but very, very welcome) development is Diana Ross releasing a club album. Her holiness will unleash Supertonic, a 9-track opus comprised of remixes of classic hits, on May 29. A physical release — on CD and crystal-clear vinyl — will follow on June 26. Oh, and all the remixes were created from the original multi-tracks rescued from the Motown vaults.

What was the catalyst for the release? Well, Miss Ross is enjoying a revival as a modern-day club queen. In fact, the flawless 76-year-old landed her fourth consecutive #1 hit on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs Chart earlier this year when Eric Kupper’s killer overhaul of “Love Hangover” reached the top spot. The legendary diva’s other recent club chart-toppers are also included on the album (“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “I’m Coming Out”/”Upside Down” and “The Boss”) as well as remixes of “It’s My House,” “Remember Me” and, my fave, “Touch Me In The Morning.”

See the full tracklist of Diana’s Supertonic LP below and pre-order your copy here.

Diana Ross’ Supertonic album tracklist:

1. I’m Coming Out / Upside Down

2. Love Hangover

3. The Boss

4. Surrender

5. Ain’t No Mountain High Enough

6. No One Gets The Prize

7. It’s My House

8. Touch Me In The Morning

9. Remember Me

