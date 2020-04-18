Monsta X Drops Epic “YOU CAN’T HOLD MY HEART” Video

Monsta X carved out a little piece of chart history earlier this year when ALL ABOUT LUV became one of the highest charting K-Pop albums of all time in the US. In fact, only BTS and SuperM have soared higher on the Billboard 200. The sextet’s massive popularity stateside can be attributed to their willingness to release music in multiple languages. In addition to their native Korean, Monsta X has also dropped albums in Japanese and English. The latter spawned a hit called “WHO DO YOU LOVE?” in 2019 and they now have another one on their hands.

“YOU CAN’T HOLD MY HEART” recently became the K-Pop Kings second top 40 hit at pop radio and is destined to find an even bigger audience with the arrival of a classy, special effects-filled video. “We made a city sound, had a fire but it’s dying down,” Monsta X laments. “We tried to make a wave, but we got lost and swept away.” That takes us to the emotional chorus: “And there’s nothing I can say at all, you can’t hold my heart no more.” Aww. Watch the global hitmakers’ latest visual below.

