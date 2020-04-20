This Is How Cher’s Fashion Has Evolved Over The Decades

Cher has spent decades in the limelight, climbing to stardom at a young age and remaining there today. Her music has spanned several genres, and accordingly, her style has gone through a variety of transformations. From her ’60s hippie looks to a glam-rocker style in later years, Cher has a flair for surprising audiences with her style choices. Read on to see the plethora of looks that the superstar has tried on over her long and successful career.

1965 – All Things Fringe

Eric Harlow/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Cher was just sixteen when she dropped out of school to become a star, and her youth shows up in her early fashion. This fringe-filled outfit is as free and flowy as Cher’s attitude was in those young years.

Sonny and Cher laugh as they twirl around in their matching outfits, consisting of loose, patterned shirts underneath casual vests and bell-bottom pants, all of which are loaded with fringe. The costumes shamelessly announce their hippie-infused style.