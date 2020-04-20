Diplo Announces Country LP ‘Chapter 1: Snake Oil’

Diplo was a little late to the EDM-country crossover movement, but he sure has made up for lost time. As Thomas Wesley (his real name), the super-producer dropped one of 2019’s best singles — the Cam-assisted “So Long” — and landed a massive hit with “Heartless” featuring Morgan Wallen. The latter has racked up more than 100 million streams on Spotify alone and is still gaining ground. Which means that the imminent arrival of Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil is a pretty big deal.

The country opus drops on May 29 and includes all the singles (“So Long,” “Heartless,” “Lonely” with the Jonas Brothers and the recently-released “Do Si Do” featuring Blanco Brown). And the features don’t end there. Snake Oil also includes collaborations with Thomas Rhett, Young Thug, Noah Cyrus, Julia Michaels, Zac Brown, Danielle Bradbery, Orville Peck and Ben Burgess. Check out the full tracklist below and pre-order Diplo’s country experiment here.

Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil tracklist:

1. Intro featuring Orville Peck

2. So Long featuring Cam

3. Heartless featuring Morgan Wallen

4. Lonely with Jonas Brothers

5. Dance With Me featuring Thomas Rhett and Young Thug

6. Do Si Do featuring Blanco Brown

7. On Mine featuring Noah Cyrus

8. Real Life Stuff featuring Julia Michaels and Clever

9. Hometown featuring Zac Brown and Danielle Bradbery

10. Heartbreak featuring Ben Burgess

11. Heartless with Julia Michaels and Morgan Wallen

12. Old Town Road (Diplo Remix)

