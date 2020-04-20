Madonna’s Instagram Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving

Madonna’s Instagram account is one of the world’s seven wonders at the best of times, but the Queen of Pop has really been outdoing herself in quarantine. Whatever chill the 61-year-old once had (okay, she never had any) evaporated with the outbreak of coronavirus. So far, Madame X has given us elaborate diary entries — on her trusty typewriter, no less — and stream-of-consciousness updates. (Never forget when she ran out of pasta). But that’s just the tip of the iceberg of quality content!

The “Medellín” hitmaker has been sharing pandemic-themed memes, posting infrared selfies from her bathroom, indulging in fund-raising activities with a little help from her children and giving her two cents on the Trump administration. Oh, and she also treated us to flashbacks from the Blond Ambition Tour and delivered an acoustic cover of an Elvis Presley song. There’s a highly-irritating segment of Stan Twitter (and humanity in general) that wants Madonna to disappear quietly into the night, which makes every new post a rebellious, raised-middle finger.

Check out Madonna’s quarantine highlights below.

Memes:

Infrared selfies:

Fund-raising initiatives:

Activism:

Flashbacks:

Diary entries:

Elvis covers:

Are you living for Madonna’s Instagram? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!