Charli XCX To Drop “Claws” As Next Quarantine Single

While most of us are slowly turning into couch-bound vegetables during quarantine, Charli XCX has been using the downtime to record a whole new album from scratch. The UK pop star released “Forever” as the lead single from the opus on April 9 and the A.G. Cook/BJ Burton-produced electro-anthem is proof that you don’t need a huge budget or a lot of time to make quality pop music. Next up is a track called “Claws,” which arrives on April 24. Charli announced the single and shared the template for the cover art on social media this morning (below).

Just don’t expect the impossible. “I started to feel some pressure this week,” the 27-year-old revealed in a separate post. “I constantly feel worried that I’m pushing people too hard or asking too much from people, and this week I really felt that. Maybe it’s just my own paranoia, maybe it’s a real feeling, who knows. I cried about it and tried to move on.” Charli then thanked fans who contributed to the “Forever” visual and thanked the editor for turning it around so fast. Check out the Brit’s latest updates below.

