JoJo Preps “Lonely Hearts” As Next ‘Good To Know’ Cut

There has been a change of plans. JoJo was originally going to roll out a song called “Comeback” as the followup to “Man,” but put it on hold due to the late addition of a feature. “Some of you may have heard, but there’s now a feature on my song ‘Comeback’ so we’re putting on the finishing touches (get the towel ready, you’re gonna need to wipe yourself down after listening),” she revealed on social media. Instead, the 29-year-old is releasing a track called “Lonely Hearts” on April 24.

“I’m giving you one of my faves from the album… ‘LONELY HEARTS,'” JoJo captioned the stunning cover art. “It continues on the journey of self love that I’ve been on… how temptation and doubt arise… but at the end of the day how choosing self preservation over toxic relationships is the vibe [right now].” If it’s half as good as “Man” (i.e. one of the best songs of 2020), we’re in for a treat. The vocal queen’s 4th LP, Good To Know, arrives on May 1. See her latest announcement below.

