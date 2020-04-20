Niall Horan Picks “Black And White” As Next Single

Well, this was inevitable. Niall Horan is releasing “Black And White” as the next single from his very, very good Heartbreak Weather LP. Produced by Julian Bunetta and Teddy Geiger, the Irishman’s latest is loved-up pop/rock ballad that evokes fond memories of One Direction’s glory days. “That first night, we were standin’ at your door,” he begins the unashamedly romantic tune. “Fumblin’ for your keys, then I kissed you.” That first night leads to a life of wedded bliss. Aww.

“I see us in black and white, crystal clear on a starlit night,” Niall belts on the sing-along chorus. “In all your gorgeous colors, I promise that I’ll love you for the rest of my life.” And just when you think the song couldn’t get any more emotional, it does. “See you standing in your dress, I swear in front of all our friends,” the 26-year-old croons. “There’ll never be another, I promise that I’ll love you for the rest of my life.” Let me grab a tissue. The video arrives tomorrow (April 21) at 10am PST. See you then.

