Charli XCX’s Star-Making ‘True Romance’ Era: A Gallery

Charli XCX is the undisputed Queen of Quarantine. While the rest of us are eating our feelings and binging Netflix, the Brit decided to put together an album from scratch. Not only that, but the lead single from How I’m Feeling Now — a banger called “Forever” — is great. Which proves that she is superhuman. But fans have known this for the best part of the decade. While the mainstream finally caught up with Charli in 2014 thanks to “Boom Clap” and a feature on Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy,” she already had a perfect pop album under her belt.

And that album was called True Romance. As much as I love Sucker and Charli, True Romance is still the gold standard for quality electro-pop. Rarely has someone smooshed together pure-pop melodies with rough-and-ready electronica, and come up with something as enticing as this. Not only was the music top-notch, but Ms. XCX also gave us fashion. From the tartan skirts to towering platform shoes, the babygoth-meets-ravergirl aesthetic became a de facto uniform for fans. We roundup the pop star’s best looks from the True Romance era above.

