Becky G & Gente De Zona Link For “Muchacha”

Becky G is one of the busiest women in music. Last week, the bilingual pop star kicked off her 2020 campaign with a banger called “They Ain’t Ready.” This week, she’s lending her voice to a track called “Muchacha” (due April 23). A collaboration with cuban hitmakers Gente De Zona, the song promises to the latest in a long list of Spanish-language smashes including “Mayores” with Bad Bunny and the iconic “Sin Pajama” alongside Natti Natasha. As for the reggaeton duo, they are no strangers to superstar collaborations.

After breaking worldwide as contributors to Enrique Iglesias’ “Bailando,” Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcom have gone on collaborate with everyone from Marc Anthony to Thalia. You might also remember them for adding a little Latin flavor to Kylie Minogue’s “Stop Me From Falling.” It will be interesting to see if “Muchacha” is a stand-alone single or a sneak peek at Gente De Zona or Becky G’s upcoming albums. We should know more on Thursday. In the meantime, check out Becky’s announcement below.

Are you excited for the collaboration? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!