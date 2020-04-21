Remembering Beyoncé’s “Run The World (Girls)”

Self-titled literally changed the game and Lemonade is a peerless work of art, but 4 is still my favorite Beyoncé album. From the vocal acrobatics of “Love On Top” and “I Care” to dizzying bangers like “End Of Time” and “Countdown,” 4 is a perfect blend of old-school R&B, afro-beat energy and hip-hop swagger. (And that’s not even touching on the incredible bonus tracks). There’s only one semi-misstep on the album and that, strangely enough, is the lead single.

Don’t get me wrong. I love “Run The World (Girls)” and have taken a lot of satisfaction from seeing the song grow in stature over the years. I just don’t think it belongs on 4… but that’s a post for another time. Today (April 21), on the song’s 9th birthday, I want to pay tribute to one of the wildest lead singles from a global superstar in the history of popular music. After I Am… Sasha Fierce, Beyoncé was on top of the world. It would have been easy to revisit the radio-friendly sound of her last album, but a true Queen doesn’t repeat herself.

Instead, the “Spirit” hitmaker concocted a disjointed, chorus-less female empowerment anthem build around a sample of Major Lazer’s “Pon De Floor.” It was a huge gamble that didn’t pay off. At least, initially. “Run The World (Girls)” peaked at a disappointing number 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 — despite a series of jaw-dropping performances and a blockbuster video. Radio was distinctly unimpressed and fans were divided. However, through sheer force of will, the song was eventually embraced for its message and frenzied production.

You know a song has truly connected when lyrics become part of the vernacular (“strong enough to bear the children, then get back to business” and “my persuasion can build a nation,” among others) and it is played at sporting events. “I just heard the track and loved that it was so different: it felt a bit African, a bit electronic and futuristic,” Beyoncé told Billboard at the time. “It reminded me of what I love, which is mixing different cultures and eras — things that typically don’t go together — to create a new sound. I can never be safe.” And that’s on period.

Revisit the most jarring top 30 hit of 2011 below.

