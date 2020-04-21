John-Robert Drops “Pelican” From His Debut EP

After making waves with the haunting “Adeline” in 2019, John-Robert was snapped up by a major label and released his official debut single earlier this year. “Urs” displays the same innate musicality as “Adeline,” but pushes harder lyrically and production-wise. That trend continues with the 19-year-old’s latest single. Produced by Ricky Reed, “Pelican” is a bittersweet love song. “With my head of a pelican, I want to let you in,” the Virginia native croons over jangly guitars. “Gobble you up, just gobble you up.”

“I wrote this song while reminiscing over the innocence of my first love,” John-Robert remembers. “While I was in the process of making new friends and keeping myself accountable for my own happiness; I couldn’t help but wonder if they were well and/or occasionally thinking of me.” In other news, the talented teen also announced the title of his much-anticipated debut EP. Bailey Barely Knew Me drops on May 22 and includes JR’s three singles as well as two new songs. See the tracklist and watch the arty visual for “Pelican” below.

John-Robert’s Bailey Barely Knew Me EP tracklist:

1. Adeline

2. Urs

3. Pelican

4. Friends

5. Love Won’t You Stay

