Avril Lavigne Announces New Single “We Are Warriors”

Given her lengthy battle with Lyme disease, Avril Lavigne knows a thing or two about dealing with a life-threatening illness. As such, it’s no surprise that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit close to home. She’s hoping to contribute to relief efforts by releasing a reworked version of “Warrior” — one of the highlights of her Head Above Water album — on April 24. “Ever since our world was turned upside down a few weeks ago I’ve seen everyday people put on their armor and go into battle,” the 35-year-old writes on social media. “Simple tasks like delivering mail has become a heroic effort.”⁣⁣

⁣⁣

“I wanted to get involved and contribute so I got to work in the studio and I want to dedicate this to all of you,” she continues. “I re-recorded ‘Warrior’ to reflect our current world and all the amazing heroic things you’re all doing. To all the hospital workers, postal service people, grocery store workers, police and firemen, every single one of you who has had their world shaken. This is for you.⁣⁣” Avril then explains how the proceeds from the song will be used.

⁣⁣

“I’m going to be donating the net proceeds of this song to Project HOPE, an incredible organization that is on the front lines keeping doctors and medical staff safe all over the world,” the enduring hitmaker reveals. Pre-save the song here and see her full announcement below.

