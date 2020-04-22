Ariana Grande & BLACKPINK On Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’

The cat’s out of the bag! Earlier this morning (April 22), Target accidentally revealed the tracklist of Lady Gaga’s Chromatica online. And it confirmed two of the worst-kept secrets of pop. The album includes collaborations with both Ariana Grande (“Rain On Me”) and K-Pop Queens BLACKPINK (“Sour Candy”). Less expected is a third collaboration with Elton John called “Sine From Above.” Apart from superstar features, the opus boasts a number of interludes and several tracks with feel-good titles.

Songs like “Free Woman,” “Fun Tonight” and “Plastic Doll” suggest that Mother Monster is in the mood to party. Which she already hinted at when the album was postponed due to COVID-19. “I hope that you see when the album does come out, I want us to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each other, and make it the most bombastic celebration of all time,” Gaga reasoned in her announcement. The album still does not have an official release date, but you can peruse the full tracklist below.

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica tracklist:

1. “Chromatica I”

2. “Alice”

3. “Stupid Love”

4. “Rain On Me” (featuring Ariana Grande)

5. “Free Woman”

6. “Fun Tonight”

7. “Chromatica II”

8. “911”

9. “Plastic Doll”

10. “Sour Candy” (featuring BLACKPINK)

11.”Enigma”

12. “Replay”

13. “Chromatica III”

14. “Sine from Above” (featuring Elton John)

15. “1000 Doves”

16. “Babylon”

Target Exclusive Edition:

17. “Love Me Right”

18. “1000 Doves” (Piano Demo)

19. “Stupid Love” (Vitaclub Warehouse Mix)

Which song are you most excited to hear? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!