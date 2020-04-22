Gabby Barrett Taps Charlie Puth For “I Hope” Remix

It had been a while since American Idol produced a legitimate hitmaker, but that all changed when Gabby Barrett dropped her debut single late last year. The 20-year-old, who placed third on season 16, came out swinging with “I Hope.” The rowdiest, most biting country breakup anthem since Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats” was warmly embraced by radio and has been slowly scaling the Billboard Hot 100 for months. It is currently sitting pretty at number 17 and should climb even higher with the arrival of a remix featuring Charlie Puth.

“I hope she comes along and wrecks every one of your plans, I hope you spend your last dime to put a rock on her hand,” Gabby belts on the unashamedly bitter (and very relatable) smash. “I hope she’s wilder than your wildest dreams, she’s everything you’re ever gonna need and then I hope she cheats — like you did on me.” Charlie is feeling similarly inclined on his verse. “I hope he shows up in a 2 am pic from a friend, hanging on to a girl to just rub it in,” he croons. “I hope you stay up all night all alone waiting by the phone.” Ouch.

Listen to both versions of the song below.

The remix:

The original version:

