Nasty Cherry Announces New Single “Shoulda Known Better”

Curated by and signed to Charli XCX’s Vroom Vroom Recordings, Nasty Cherry was one of 2019’s most exciting new acts. The alt-pop girl group served bop after bop (“Win,” “Live Forever” and my favorite “Music With Your Dad”) and put together a killer debut EP called Season 1 to tie-in with their Netflix docu-series I’m With The Band. Instead of resting on their laurels, Gabbriette Bechtel (lead vocals), Chloe Chaidez of Kitten (guitar), Georgia Somary (bass) and Deborah Knox-Hewson (drums) are ready to kick off their 2020 campaign.

Nasty Cherry is releasing a new single called “Shoulda Known Better” on Friday (April 24) and it promises to be something of a flashback to the ’00s. At least if the Bratz Dolls-tastic cover art is any indication. “WELL WELL WELL… WE’RE THRILLED TO PRESENT TO YOU OUR NEXT HOT ASS SINGLE ‘SHOULDA KNOWN BETTER’ OUT APRIL 24TH,” they announced on social media. The group might have even shared a lyric in a video teaser. “THEY! SHOULDA KNOWN BETTER! WHEN THEY THOUGHT WE WEREN’T GETTING BACK TOGETHER,” reads the caption.

Check out Nasty Cherry’s announcement below.

Are you excited for Nasty Cherry’s new single? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!