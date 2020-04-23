Charli XCX’s Quarantine LP Takes Shape With “Claws”

Charli XCX Drops 'Forever' The UK pop star kicks off her quarantine LP with a song called 'Forever.' MORE >>

Charli XCX proved you don’t need a lot of time or money (or even a semi-functioning world) to make great pop music when she rolled out “Forever” as the lead single from How I’m Feeling Now — an album she started recording from scratch in quarantine. Today, she rolls out “Claws” as the second song from the project and, believe it or not, it’s even better. Produced by Dylan Brady of 100 gecs, this is a pure rush of adrenalin doubling as a futuristic love letter to her boyfriend/lockdown partner.

“Like your mind, like your smile, like your eyes, I could die,” the Brit begins the electro-pop anthem, which also combines elements of hip-hop and trance. “Aeroplane, you run stuff by singin’ songs by Jeremih.” That takes us to the simple but undeniably catchy chorus: “I like – I like – I like – I like – I like everything about you.” This slightly less polished sound really suits Charli and brings back happy memories of pre-fame songs like 2008’s “!Franchesckaar!” Listen to the blissful bop below.

