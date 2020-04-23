AJ Mitchell Drops Dramatic “Down In Flames” Video

AJ Mitchell Interview We speak to the talented teen about his debut album, visual direction & collabs. MORE >>

AJ Mitchell definitely doesn’t skimp on #content. The 18-year-old kicked off 2020 with a feel-good bop called “Spring Break,” which would have been a party staple if the world didn’t end in March, and dropped a random cover of Britney Spears’ “Everytime.” The breakout star now rolls out a visual for “Down In Flames,” a soaring ballad he released late last year. “What you’re feeling now is a sudden rush,” AJ croons on an early verse. “Getting mad, lashing out, but I think it’s love.”

He then urges his significant other to work through the conflict instead of giving up. “Don’t let it go down in flames,” the newcomer belts on the chorus. “Now we’ll find the exit signs and we’re gonna be okay.” What inspired the song? “The idea behind ‘Down In Flames’ was sparked when two of my best friends got in a really bad argument and I saw how the situation could’ve ended better if they just communicated how they actually felt,” the talented teen explains. In the slick, Kyle Goldberg-directed video, AJ plays a plane crash survivor. Watch below.

