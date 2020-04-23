Kane Brown’s Hot Streak Continues With “Cool Again”

Kane Brown Interview We chat with the rising country star about Stagecoach and 'The Experiment.' MORE >>

Kane Brown’s blockbuster 2020 is destined to continue with “Cool Again.” The country superstar, who currently has two tracks climbing the charts (“Homesick” and “Last Time I Say Sorry”), reflects on summer love on his latest hit. “I’ve been thinking about ya lately, reminiscing, going crazy,” the 26-year-old croons. “Miss the way your kiss would keep me up.” He simply wants to turn back the clock. “I just wanna be cool again, cool again, cool again,” Kane sings over Dan Huff and Lindsay Rimes’ breezy production. “Like we were last summer.”

What inspired the song? “We wrote ‘Cool Again’ at a writing retreat when it was about 20 degrees outside,” the hitmaker remembers. “At the time, it was about missing warm weather, but then it became so much more. It made us think about all the amazing memories of summer. We were really wanting to go back to that. I think that’s something people can really relate to in their own lives, especially right now.” It will be interesting to see if “Cool Again” is a stand-alone single or the first taste of KB3. Listen below.

