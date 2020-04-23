Taylor Swift Calls Out Scooter Braun Over Unapproved Album

Taylor Swift doesn’t mince words in an Instagram post criticizing the imminent release of a live album by her former record label. “This recording is from a 2008 radio show performance I did when I was 18,” the superstar explains. “Big Machine has listed the date as a 2017 release, but they’re actually releasing it tonight at midnight.” She then calls out the investors, who bought her catalogue, individually. “I’m always honest with you guys about this stuff, so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me.”

“It looks like Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros family and The Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheets and realized that paying $330 million for my music wasn’t exactly a wise choice and they need money,” the 30-year-old continues. “In my opinion… just another case of shameless greed in the time of Coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent.” It didn’t take long for Taylor’s message to go viral on social media. Read the hitmaker’s full message below.

